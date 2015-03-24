Bubka: Ukraine Olympic officials and IOC agreed black armbands were not in line with rules

Ukrainian Olympic chief Sergei Bubka says he has "great sympathy" with the desire of his athletes to wear black armbands to remember those killed in the political unrest in Kiev.

But he says it was agreed "after consultation with the IOC" that wearing armbands would not be in line with the Olympic Charter.

Bubka says "both parties agreed that another way of allowing Ukraine athletes to mark their respects should be found."

He says Ukraine athletes observed a minute of silence in the Olympic Village and issued statements or gave interviews about the crisis.

Bubka issued the statement Thursday following "erroneous reports" that he had prevented athletes from wearing armbands. The International Olympic Committee denied that it had received a request from the Ukrainians to wear armbands during the games.