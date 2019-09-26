Bryce Harper's wife reveals Nationals fans were using their infant son in 'classless' trash-talking

Bryce Harper on Wednesday night took issue with Washington Nationals fans heckling him in the latter stages of the game and the Philadelphia Phillies star’s wife echoed his statements a day later.

Kayla Harper tweeted Thursday that Nationals fans were bringing their 1-month-old son into the trash-talking and that’s what upset her and her husband.

“When you bring his son or family into it, yes you’re crossing a line,” she tweeted. “Stick to your overused overrated and Harper sucks chants if you’re really that loser that goes to a game to heckle someone. Phillies fans might boo him but they don’t bring his 4 week old son into it. Classless”

Bryce Harper, who played for the Nationals from 2012 to 2018 before signing with the Phillies in the offseason, expressed his outrage over the fans after his loss in Washington on Wednesday. However, he didn’t go into what they were saying.

“They were fine all game, talking about myself and things like that,” Harper told reporters. “I get it everywhere I go. That's nothing new. But the last two innings, it's just not right. It's not right.”

He added that he was eager to get back to Philadelphia.

“I've got 60,000 fans up in Philly that appreciate me as a player, appreciate me as an individual and my family, as well,” he said. “I owe a lot to those people up there in Philly because they show up for me every single night and they're there to cheer us on and boo us and keep us going as a team and as individuals as well.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Krew Aron Harper, on Aug. 23.