Bryan Marchment, former NHL defenseman and Sharks scout, dead at 53

Bryan Marchment, a longtime NHL defenseman and scout for the San Jose Sharks, died unexpectedly, the NHL said Wednesday. He was 53.

The details surrounding his death weren’t immediately revealed. Marchment was in Montreal preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft.

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of San Jose Sharks scout and former NHL player Bryan Marchment," the league said. "Our deepest condolences go out to his family, the Sharks organization and Bryan's many friends, former teammates and fans."

Marchment played in the NHL from 1988 to 2006. He was a first-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets in the 1987 draft. He played for the Jets from 1988 to 1991.

He also played for the Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, Hartford Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

The NHL world reacted to Marchment’s death on social media.

Marchment is survived by his wife Kim and their two children — Mason and Logan.

Mason Marchment completed his second season with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22. He scored 18 goals and had 29 assists in 54 games.