Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Jose Sharks
Published

Bryan Marchment, former NHL defenseman and Sharks scout, dead at 53

Bryan Marchment was a first-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryan Marchment, a longtime NHL defenseman and scout for the San Jose Sharks, died unexpectedly, the NHL said Wednesday. He was 53.

The details surrounding his death weren’t immediately revealed. Marchment was in Montreal preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft.

Bryan Marchment of the San Jose Sharks. 

Bryan Marchment of the San Jose Sharks.  (Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of San Jose Sharks scout and former NHL player Bryan Marchment," the league said. "Our deepest condolences go out to his family, the Sharks organization and Bryan's many friends, former teammates and fans."

Marchment played in the NHL from 1988 to 2006. He was a first-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets in the 1987 draft. He played for the Jets from 1988 to 1991.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He also played for the Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, Hartford Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

Brad Richards (19) of the Tampa Bay Lightning carries the puck as Bryan Marchment (27) of the Toronto Maple Leafs lines him up for a check March 23, 2004, at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Brad Richards (19) of the Tampa Bay Lightning carries the puck as Bryan Marchment (27) of the Toronto Maple Leafs lines him up for a check March 23, 2004, at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

The NHL world reacted to Marchment’s death on social media.

MIKE GRIER BECOMES NHL'S FIRST BLACK GM WITH SHARKS HIRING

Marchment is survived by his wife Kim and their two children — Mason and Logan.

Scott Reedy, right, meets Bryan Marchment after being selected 102nd overall by the San Jose Sharks during the 2017 NHL Draft at United Center June 24, 2017, in Chicago.

Scott Reedy, right, meets Bryan Marchment after being selected 102nd overall by the San Jose Sharks during the 2017 NHL Draft at United Center June 24, 2017, in Chicago. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mason Marchment completed his second season with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22. He scored 18 goals and had 29 assists in 54 games. 

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.