Bruins F Eriksson out indefinitely with concussion

Boston, MA (SportsNetwork.com) - Boston Bruins forward Loui Eriksson will be out indefinitely after suffering a concussion.

"Loui traveled back to Boston from Buffalo by plane today with a member of the Bruins medical staff," said Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli in a Thursday statement. "After an examination by team doctors in Boston, he has been diagnosed with a concussion and will be out indefinitely. The team will provide a further update on Loui's status when appropriate."

Eriksson left Wednesday's 5-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres after taking a vicious hit to the head from Buffalo enforcer John Scott.

In the third period, Eriksson was skating through the neutral zone and had just passed the puck when Scott laid a vicious hit to Eriksson's head. The former Dallas Star needed assistance to get off the ice and was taken to a local hospital. He stayed in Buffalo overnight for observation.

Scott was given a major penalty for charging along with a match penalty and another major for fighting Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid after the hit.

The 6-foot-8 forward now faces a suspension of at least five games following an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.