Browns stun Packers with dramatic walk-off field goal in massive upset at home

One of the league’s biggest upsets of the season came in Cleveland on Sunday, as the Browns shocked the Green Bay Packers with a walk-off field goal in a 13-10 victory.

The Browns earned their first win of the season, while the Packers suffered their first loss in surprising fashion.

Cleveland’s defense, one of the league’s best, frustrated Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense, which entered averaging 27 points per game. The Browns sacked Love five times to keep themselves in the game, even with their own offense struggling.

When the fourth quarter began, the Browns trailed 10-0 as Joe Flacco and the offense failed to find rhythm against another top NFL defense. But Cleveland’s defense delivered the spark.

After finally getting on the board with a field goal, Grant Delpit intercepted Love and returned the ball to the 8-yard line with 3:38 remaining. Rookie Quinshon Judkins then punched in his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run, tying the game after the extra point.

With three minutes left, the Packers still had a chance to win, but the Browns came through on special teams.

Love moved Green Bay into range for Brandon McManus, who lined up for a 43-yard attempt with 27 seconds left. Cleveland broke through the line and blocked the kick. Greg Newsome scooped up the ball and was tackled near midfield.

Flacco then connected with David Njoku to set up rookie kicker Andre Szmyt. After spiking the ball with two seconds remaining, Szmyt drilled a 55-yard field goal as time expired, sending Browns fans into a frenzy.

Flacco finished 21-of-36 for 142 yards with one interception, while Judkins carried 18 times for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Jacobs, who entered the game with touchdowns in nine straight outings, was limited to 30 yards on 16 carries. Love went 18-of-25 for 183 yards with one touchdown — a scoring pass to John FitzPatrick, the first of his career — and one interception.

