Browns' Myles Garrett receives citation in scary rollover crash, photos show wrecked Porsche

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was cited for failing to control his vehicle after he rolled his gray Porsche 911 Turbo S off an Ohio roadway Monday following practice.

Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Garrett and another passenger, 23-year-old Yiana Tjotos, were traveling in Medina when the vehicle traveled off the road, hit a ditch and fire hydrant, and overturned "several times" before coming to a stop.

Bodycam footage obtained by Fox News Digital showed the defensive lineman in the back of an ambulance with a cut-up wrist. He also complained of a hurt shoulder and bicep. Emergency personnel in the video advised Garrett to go to the hospital because they suspected he had lost consciousness.

Garrett said he believed he was driving around 65 mph when he lost control of his vehicle.

Pictures released by police show Garrett’s beat-up Porsche on the side of the road.

Garrett, who reportedly aims to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, was at the top of his teammates’ minds on Wednesday.

"At the end of the day, he’s OK and that’s all that matters for us," running back Nick Chubb told reporters.

Chubb said he was at home when he heard the news about Garrett, and safety John Johnson III added that social media had told him what happened.

"I think I was a little late. I am just glad he is alright," Johnson said. "I heard, and [when] something like that happens, it is scary just for anybody. I heard he had a seat belt on. I don’t know if that helped out or not, but that was good. I am just glad he is OK."