Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns' Myles Garrett receives citation in scary rollover crash, photos show wrecked Porsche

Garrett's Porsche was beat up in the wreck

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ohio State Highway Patrol bodycam video of Myles Garrett's car crash Video

Ohio State Highway Patrol bodycam video of Myles Garrett's car crash

Myles Garrett crashed his car on Monday in Ohio.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was cited for failing to control his vehicle after he rolled his gray Porsche 911 Turbo S off an Ohio roadway Monday following practice.

Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Garrett and another passenger, 23-year-old Yiana Tjotos, were traveling in Medina when the vehicle traveled off the road, hit a ditch and fire hydrant, and overturned "several times" before coming to a stop.

Bodycam footage obtained by Fox News Digital showed the defensive lineman in the back of an ambulance with a cut-up wrist. He also complained of a hurt shoulder and bicep. Emergency personnel in the video advised Garrett to go to the hospital because they suspected he had lost consciousness.

Ohio Highway State Patrol bodycam footage shows Myles Garrett in an ambulance.

Ohio Highway State Patrol bodycam footage shows Myles Garrett in an ambulance. (Ohio Highway State Patrol)

Garrett said he believed he was driving around 65 mph when he lost control of his vehicle.

Pictures released by police show Garrett’s beat-up Porsche on the side of the road.

Myles Garrett's Porsche came to a stop in a ditch.

Myles Garrett's Porsche came to a stop in a ditch. (Ohio Highway State Patrol)

Front look of Myles Garrett's Porsche.

Front look of Myles Garrett's Porsche. (Ohio Highway State Patrol)

Garrett, who reportedly aims to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, was at the top of his teammates’ minds on Wednesday.

"At the end of the day, he’s OK and that’s all that matters for us," running back Nick Chubb told reporters.

Chubb said he was at home when he heard the news about Garrett, and safety John Johnson III added that social media had told him what happened.

Myles Garrett's damaged Porsche.

Myles Garrett's damaged Porsche. (Ohio Highway State Patrol)

Myles Garrett's Porsche flipped several times.

Myles Garrett's Porsche flipped several times. (Ohio Highway State Patrol)

"I think I was a little late. I am just glad he is alright," Johnson said. "I heard, and [when] something like that happens, it is scary just for anybody. I heard he had a seat belt on. I don’t know if that helped out or not, but that was good. I am just glad he is OK."

