Browns legend Bernie Kosar says he feels like a 'walking miracle' after liver transplant

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar was discharged from a hospital on Monday after a successful liver transplant just a week earlier.

Kosar, who was released a day before his 62nd birthday, said he feels like a "walking miracle."

"There was no way I thought I was going to be here for my 62nd birthday," Kosar said during a press conference on Monday, according to Cleveland.com. "There was no way I thought I was going to be healthy, let alone walking out of here."

"I feel like a walking miracle."

Kosar revealed that he needed a transplant after he was diagnosed with liver failure in July 2024 in an interview with Cleveland Magazine.

After being put on a transplant list in the spring of 2024, Kosar received a new liver on Nov. 17. It came from 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap, who had died from complications of an anoxic brain injury the day before.

Dunlap, who the family says was a huge Browns and Cleveland sports fan, would be celebrating from heaven that he saved someone’s life, according to the family.

"We are so happy for Bernie being released so he can continue to recover in comfort. We truly believe that Bryce is looking down and is so proud that he helped a Browns legend. And that is what is getting us by. Bryce was an amazing boy with the biggest heart," the Dunlap family said in a statement to 3news.com

Upon being told the story of how Kosar got his liver, the Browns' legend became emotional.

"I’m trying not to cry, first. I love him," Kosar told 3News. "Yes, he’s looking down on me, and I’m so thankful for that. But he’s also within me. I feel him within me. I know that sounds corny or out there; I feel him within me. There’s more than me in me now. There’s no doubt about that. I just love him and his family. You matter."

Kosar spent 12 seasons in the NFL, nine with the Browns. He was named to his lone Pro Bowl with the Browns but won the Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 1993. He spent the final three seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins.

In 126 games and 108 starts, Kosar had a 53-54-1 record and completed 59.3% of his passes for 23,301 yards, with 124 touchdowns and 87 interceptions.

