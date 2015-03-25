Browns draft pick Bryant pleads no contest, gets deferred 1-year sentence on DUI charge

Cleveland Browns seventh-round draft pick Armonty Bryant has been given a deferred one-year jail sentence after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bryant was arrested Friday near the stadium at East Central University, where he was a standout player for the Division II school. His blood-alcohol level was 0.098 percent; the legal limit in Oklahoma is 0.08.

Bryant entered his plea and was sentenced Tuesday. He is also required to attend a victim impact panel, obtain a substance abuse assessment and pay $1,136 in court costs, according to the Pontotoc County District Court Clerk's office.

The Browns drafted Bryant despite his arrest last year on a felony charge of marijuana distribution in a school zone. He also pleaded no contest to that charge.