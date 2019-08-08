Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield stays late to sign autographs for military members

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield seems to be gaining more fans each and every day and his gesture to members of the military on Tuesday showed why.

Several servicemen were in attendance at Browns training camp and though an autograph session with team members was supposed to end, Mayfield stayed and signed items for the military members.

BAKER MAYFIELD CRUSHES BEER AT CLEVELAND INDIANS GAME

Mayfield also took several photos with those in uniform.

While Mayfield has been criticized as outlandish for some of his antics on the field, he has quickly become a fan favorite with some of his latest stunts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS' ODELL BECKHAM JR. GIFTS CLEATS TO YOUNG FAN AT TRAINING CAMP

The second-year player was seen at a Cleveland Indians game over the weekend and shotgunned a beer using his teeth while he was up on the video board.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With Mayfield under center and the Browns with new stars on both sides of the field, the expectations are high that the team will not only make the playoffs but make a deep run.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.