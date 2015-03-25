Browns add another defender, sign linebacker Quentin Groves to 2-year, $2.8 million contract

The Cleveland Browns continued upgrading their defense in free agency, signing former Arizona linebacker Quentin Groves to a two-year, $2.8 million contract.

Groves is the third defensive player signed already by the Browns, who agreed to terms with linebacker Paul Kruger and lineman Desmond Bryant on Tuesday. The Browns entered free agency $47.4 million under the salary cap and have so far been among the NFL's most aggressive teams.

The 30-year-old Groves will be reunited in Cleveland with defensive coordinator Ray Horton, who came over from the Cardinals. Groves played with Jacksonville and Oakland before signing with Arizona last season. He had a career-high four sacks and made seven starts.

The Browns made upgrading their pass rush a priority. They are switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4 multi-front defensive scheme this season.