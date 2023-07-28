Expand / Collapse search
Brother of ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez told police ‘shoot me’ before arrest, body cam footage shows

Dennis Hernandez was arrested in March after throwing a brick at ESPN’s campus in Connecticut

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Dennis Hernandez was arrested by police earlier this month after he made repeated threats of violence, including accusations that he was planning a school shooting. (Bristol Police Dept./BODY CAMS+ /TMX)

Newly released body cam footage shows the troubling interaction Dennis J. Hernandez, the brother of ex-New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, had with law enforcement earlier this month after a woman told police he was allegedly planning a "school shooting."

"DJ" Hernandez, 37, was arrested on July 19 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of breach of the peace and making physical threats after a woman known to Hernandez told law enforcement that she was concerned for his mental health, according to police records. 

Patriots player Aaron Hernandez greets his brother Super Bowl XLVI

New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez greets his brother during the pre-game warm-up before the Super Bowl in Lucas Oil Stadium. New England Patriots against New York Giants Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2012. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The woman, who was not identified by the Bristol Police Department, said she received concerning messages from Hernandez, including one that read, "we're taking lives if s--- isn't paid up. It's been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations."

According to the arrest report, the woman told police that Hernandez had visited Brown University and the University of Connecticut, where he previously played college football, to "map the schools out." 

"Victim surmised that he did this because he was planning to do a ‘school shooting,’" the report stated.

Another woman, who police said was previously in a relationship with Hernandez, told law enforcement that he informed her he also went to visit the campuses and even went inside buildings and classrooms at UConn. 

Additional remarks made by Hernandez on social media led to police showing up to a residence where he was said to be at on July 19 to "assess the situation." 

Police photo of Dennis Hernandez

This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez. (Cheshire Police Department)

According to the arrest report, Hernandez told police during initial contact that he was "armed" and that if law enforcement approached him, "he would kill us all."

Body cam footage released by the Bristol Police Department showed the moment Hernandez walked outside before eventually being tased by responding officers. 

"He walked around the back and began advancing towards the police with his hands outstretched to his side. He began yelling shoot me, and disregarded the numerous police commands," the police report detailed. 

Police said that Hernandez made repeated threats towards law enforcement while being treated at the hospital. 

Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on Aug. 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Hernandez was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd. (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Hernandez was first arrested in March after police say he threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto ESPN's property in Bristol before leaving. He failed to appear in court on July 7, prompting a judge to order him to be arrested again. 

Hernandez played quarterback and wide receiver for the Huskies in the mid-2000s.

He is due back in court on Aug. 1. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

