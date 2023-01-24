Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, named to McDonald's All American Game

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is among the players named to the 46th annual McDonald’s All American Game.

James is the only uncommitted player on the list to be invited to the prestigious game that features 22 of the top 23 prospects on the ESPN 100 list.

James, standing at 6-foot-3, has made tremendous improvements on his game since joining Sierra Canyon High School in California, as multiple Division I schools are recruiting him. He’s considered one of the best two-way guards in the class of 2023.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Oregon, Ohio State and USC are among the teams currently recruiting James’ talents for next season, though the G League Ignite program is always an option as well.

Other than James, ESPN’s top prospect Justin Edwards, No. 3 D.J. Wagner and No. 4 Aaron Bradshaw, who all committed to be Kentucky Wildcats, made the game. Reed Sheppard is also heading to the game, as the No. 21-ranked Kentucky recruit joins his future teammates.

LEBRON JAMES' SON NARROWS COLLEGE DECISION TO THREE SCHOOLS: REPORTS

Robert Dillingham, the No. 11-ranked player on the list who is also heading to Kentucky, isn’t able to play in the game after joining Overtime Elite following his departure from Donda Academy in California.

Wagner is also someone to watch as he’s a third generation McDonald’s All American. His father, Dajuan Wagner, played in the game in 2001, while his grandfather, Milt, played in 1981.

LEBRON JAMES SWATS RUMORS OF SON'S RECRUITMENT: ‘HE HASN’T TAKEN 1 VISIT YET'

That makes the Wagners the first trio to appear in the game.

Other notables come from the Duke Blue Devils’ recruiting class, including Mackenzie Mgbako, whos ranks eighth on the list. No. 12 Jared McCain and No. 16 Sean Stewart were also invited, as the No. 2-ranked class will be featured prominently in the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The McDonald’s All American Games will take place for both boys and girls on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.