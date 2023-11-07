Bronny James' progress 'going in the right direction,' LeBron says

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave an update on how his son, Bronny, was progressing following his cardiac arrest during a summer workout at USC before the start of the season.

Bronny James was on the bench for the Trojans on Monday night as they beat Kansas State, 82-69. LeBron was in Miami as the Lakers lost a close battle, 108-107.

"Things are going in the right direction with Bronny’s progress," LeBron said. "He’s done with rehab. Every week, he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big – a big – moment at the end of the month to see how we can continue to go forward.

"If he’s cleared, we’ll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations. Everything’s on the up and up."

LeBron said last month that Bronny had surgery to repair a congenital heart condition that caused the collapse.

"He’s improving. He’s on the right path."

There’s no timetable for Bronny James to play this season, though the hope is he does get some minutes.

He was seen shooting around a little bit after the Wildcats warmed up. His mother, Savannah, was courtside for the game and talked to The Associated Press at halftime.

"It’s very important to us to show support to all of the kids, and obviously Bronny is not playing tonight, but we wanted to show support to the rest of the young men who have worked all summer to get ready for this point," she said.

"We know Bronny is anxious to play, but he will have his comeback soon and then we’ll be here to actually watch him on the floor. But we’re a USC family and we want to make sure that we’re here to support Bronny, as well as the entire team."

