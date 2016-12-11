Broncos promote linebacker, place Brown on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) The Denver Broncos promoted linebacker Quentin Gause to their active roster Saturday and placed wide receiver Marlon Brown on injured reserve on the eve of their game at Tennessee.

Gause is a rookie from Rutgers who spent the last eight weeks on Denver's practice squad. He also spent time on the practice squads in New England and Philadelphia this season.

An All-Big Ten selection last year, Gause collected seven tackles, an interception and two special teams stops in three preseason games with the Eagles, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in May.

Brown was released during training camp because of a back injury and returned to Denver on Nov. 11, but was inactive for the last two games.

