Giants' Brian Daboll wants Daniel Jones to let it rip in 2022: 'Pull the trigger and attack'

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll suggested he would like to see quarterback Daniel Jones be less passive and more aggressive in his playing style this season.

Jones will be heading into his fourth year with the Giants and will likely have to prove himself worthy enough to keep the starting job for the future. New York reportedly plans to decline his fifth-year option with the possibility of using the franchise tag on him before the start of next season.

Daboll told WFAN Radio's "Tiki and Tierney" podcast he wants Jones to let it loose.

"These first three-and-a-half weeks I've been around him [since the offseason program began], I've been impressed with his work ethic, his leadership when he's with the guys," Daboll said.

"He does a good job in the huddle. I want him to be himself, too. I want him to not be afraid of consequences and pull the trigger and attack and have a positive mindset and continue to grow and learn."

Daboll helped turned Josh Allen into what he is with the Buffalo Bills and many believe he can do the same with Jones in New York. Daboll stressed he has to develop an offense that fits Jones’ skill set and evolve from there.

"It's fine and dandy when you're standing on the sideline calling plays but you're not the one back there in the huddle and you're not the one pulling the trigger," Daboll added. "So, I think It's a collaborative effort on some of the stuff he likes and continue to help him improve. He's got a great mindset. He's got some good mental toughness about him. We're taking it day by day."

Jones has played in 38 games for the Giants since 2019. He has 8,398 passing yards, 45 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions. He had 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021 to go along with 2,428 passing yards in only 11 games.

New York was 4-13 in 2021.