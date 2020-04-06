Broncos' Drew Lock nixes wide receiver workouts due to coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock said he called off throwing sessions with wide receivers out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lock told the Broncos’ team website on Thursday that calling off the workout was the “socially responsible” thing to do.

“It was going to end up being the first couple weeks of April, but I don’t know if that would be socially responsible for us to do that right now,” Lock said. “Depending on how long this goes on, how long they keep us out of the building and whatnot, I’m sure near the end of this we can all get up maybe a couple weeks before we’re all supposed to be back”

Lock said there was no plan right now for everyone to travel to meet up at a centralized location, even if they were standing and running 6 feet apart from each other.

Lock told the website he has been staying at his parents’ home in Missouri as he awaits guidance from the NFL on when he could return to the team facility and start working out there.

“My quarterback guy is here,” Lock said. “I can still throw with [him] here and there. My trainer is here. They shut all the gyms down, but we found a ton of different ways to get work in at home with bands and whatnot. Something cool, actually: [Backup quarterback] Jeff [Driskel] sent me some of his workouts, some of his shoulder [and] arm stuff that he uses to stay in shape. ... I'm starting to do a little bit of that.

He added: “You've just got to adapt. You've got to figure out ways to stay in shape. I've got my elevation mask working here, running around the block still. I started training with that probably a month before I ended up getting out to Denver before the year started last year, so just trying to keep in the swing of things, realizing right now it is a little weird but it's definitely going to end, and we'll have to get back to normal life soon. The better you can be prepared for getting back to normal life, I think that's kind of been the mindset I've had.”

Lock stepped in for the injured Joe Flacco after he recovered last season from his own injury. He was 4-1 in five games and threw for 1,020 yards with seven touchdown passes.

Denver finished the 2019 season 7-9.