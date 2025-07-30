Broncos' Dre Greenlaw receives Mike Tyson comparison from head coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton gave linebacker Dre Greenlaw a heavyweight comparison as training kicked into full gear over the last week.

Greenlaw signed a three-year deal with the Broncos in the offseason after six years with the San Francisco 49ers. He played two games for the 49ers last season as he recovered from a torn Achilles suffered in Super Bowl LVIII.

The veteran defensive player has already made an impression on Payton.

"He plays like Mike Tyson," Payton told reporters on Monday. " He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s built that way. There’s not a lot of leaky yardage. He’s a knockback tackler. They stop where he hits them. There’s an intensity to how he plays. He’s one of those players where if you put the film on and didn’t say anything, at some point early you would ask, ‘Who is this guy?’"

Payton added that he thinks Greenlaw’s physicality was "one of his greatest strengths."

"He plays the position in such a way where you can’t help but notice it on film. His pad level, his strength, his lower body strength. It’s impressive. I’m glad we have him," he added.

Denver finished 10-7 last season and had a top 10 defense. The team was third in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed. It helped to have Defensive Player of the Year cornerback Patrick Surtain II in the secondary.

Greenlaw is projected to get the start at inside linebacker to start the season. He will be in a linebacking corps that includes Jonathon Cooper, Alex Singleton and Nik Bonitto.

The Broncos begin the season on Sept. 7 at home against the Tennessee Titans.