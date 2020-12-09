Broncos' A.J. Bouye suspended six games for PED violation

The NFL has suspended Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye six games without pay for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

JAGUARS’ GARDNER MINSHEW ‘BEGGED’ FOR STARTING JOB AFTER COMING BACK FROM INJURY: ‘I WANT TO BE OUT THERE’

Boyue’s suspension means the Broncos (4-8) have lost their top three cornerbacks in a week. Bryce Callahan went on IR last week with a foot injury and rookie Essang Bassey sustained a season-ending knee injury Sunday against the Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bouye will be able to participate in the offseason and preseason practices and exhibition games next summer, but barring a successful appeal will still have to sit out the first two games of the 2021 regular season.