Broadway throws 4 TDs as Louisiana-Lafayette keeps Georgia State winless with 35-21 victory

Terrance Broadway threw four touchdowns as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia State 35-21 Saturday.

The Ragin Cajuns (8-2, 5-0 Sun Belt) got on the board early as Broadway hit Elijah McGuire on an 80-yard strike.

Travis Evans rushed for a five-yard touchdown to tie the game, but Louisiana-Lafayette responded with a 1-yard touchdown by Alonzo Harris and a 50-yard score from Broadway to Darryl Surgent.

Georgia State (0-10, 0-5) got a late score in the first half as Ronnie Bell found Keith Rucker on a 42-yarder. Bell connected with Albert Wilson 22 yards for a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter.

Louisiana-Lafayette took the lead back on the next drive as McGuire scored on a 36-yard pass from Broadway.

Following a failed fourth-down conversion by Georgia State at the Louisiana-Lafayette 16, Broadway threw his fourth score to Jamal Robinson.

Georgia State's last two drives ended on failed fourth-down conversions, keeping them winless.