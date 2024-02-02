Brittany Mahomes shuts down 'losers' who hate on Taylor Swift: 'Let them know'

The WAGs of the Kansas City Chiefs are sticking together.

Taylor Swift has been on all of our televisions and social media feeds way more often than usual over the last few months, thanks to her relationship with Travis Kelce.

The pop sensation and All-Pro tight end have been dating since near the beginning of the football season, and Swift has been to a dozen of her boyfriend's games.

But as the relationship has grown more serious, so have her airtime and the hate she's been receiving.

Prior to the Chiefs making the Super Bowl, there was speculation that Swift's relationship with Kelce, leading to increased popularity for the football star, added pressure to him and his teammates, causing a rather subpar regular season.

Of course, they shut up everyone by making their fourth Super Bowl in five years, but that hasn't stopped trolls from ripping Swift.

That prompted NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley to speak up.

"If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser. You’re just a loser or a jackass," he said on his CNN show.

Swift has grown a friendship with the wife of Patrick Mahomes, Brittany. Mahomes and Kelce have become maybe the best duo in NFL history since Mahomes took over in 2018.

Mrs. Mahomes shared Barkley's quip and echoed the sentiment.

"Let. Them. Know," she wrote on her Instagram story, via the New York Post.

Swift is expected to be at the Super Bowl despite having a concert in Tokyo the night before, but with Tokyo being 17 hours behind the site of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, she can be in southern Nevada over 24 hours before kickoff.

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers, a rematch of the Super Bowl four years ago, on February 11.

