Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes named 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

The May issue marks the 60th anniversary edition

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brittany Mahomes is making her own headlines ahead of the Super Bowl.

Brittany, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was named a 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie and will be featured in the magazine’s 60th anniversary edition. 

"I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen," Mahomes told the outlet while shooting for the issue, which comes out in May. 

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes hugs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before an AFC divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills Jan. 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

"I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brittany Mahomes, who played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and is the co-owner of an NWSL team, the Kansas City Current, told the publication she believes the campaign represents self-love and self-confidence. 

"I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too," she said. 

Brittany Mahomes smiles

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, on the field prior to the AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BRITTANY MAHOMES SHARES DEFIANT MESSAGE AFTER LATEST SCRUTINY: 'STAY BOTHERED'

"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," she continued. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be."

Mahomes is no stranger to the spotlight and the scrutiny that comes with it. 

Brittany Mahomes at ARrowhead

Brittany Mahomes during the first half of a 2024 AFC wild-card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Jan 13, 2024. (Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She recently came under fire on social media for her interaction with staff at the AFC championship game but fired back at the rumors with a message of her own.

"I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you’re bringing my name onto tables I don’t sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered," the post from the account Girls Building Empires, which she shared on her Instagram story, stated.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydps contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.