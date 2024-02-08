Brittany Mahomes named 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Brittany Mahomes is making her own headlines ahead of the Super Bowl.

Brittany, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was named a 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie and will be featured in the magazine’s 60th anniversary edition.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen," Mahomes told the outlet while shooting for the issue, which comes out in May.

"I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team."

Brittany Mahomes, who played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and is the co-owner of an NWSL team, the Kansas City Current, told the publication she believes the campaign represents self-love and self-confidence.

"I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too," she said.

"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," she continued. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be."

Mahomes is no stranger to the spotlight and the scrutiny that comes with it.

She recently came under fire on social media for her interaction with staff at the AFC championship game but fired back at the rumors with a message of her own.

"I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you’re bringing my name onto tables I don’t sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered," the post from the account Girls Building Empires, which she shared on her Instagram story, stated.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydps contributed to this report.