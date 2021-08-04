Britain Olympian Katarina Johnson-Thompson suffers injury during heptathlon, waves off assistance to finish

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, a world champion heptathlete, fell during the Tokyo Olympics event on Wednesday, refused the wheelchair to help her off the track and managed to finish the race.

Johnson-Thompson injured her right calf muscle and fell during the 200-meter segment of the seven-event competition. Medical personnel tried to help her into a wheelchair but she refused.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While she crossed the finish line, Johnson-Thompson was disqualified for stepping out of her lane. Her preparation for the event was hampered due to a series of injuries, including one to her left Achilles tendon.

She had been in fifth place after the 100-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump events.

BRITAIN OLYMPIAN BEN WHITTAKER DESPONDENT OVER TOKYO FINISH: 'YOU DON'T WIN SILVER, YOU LOSE GOLD'

Anouk Vetter, of the Netherlands, led the event with three more remaining. Belgium athletes Noor Vidts and Nafissatou Thiam were in second and third place in the event.

Johnson-Thompson was competing in her third Olympics. She finished in 14th place in the 2012 London Games and in sixth place in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She had come in first in the heptathlon in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2019 World Championships. She is also a champion in the pentathlon, finishing in first place in the 2018 World Indoor Championships and the 2019 European Indoor Championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.