Jaguars fire Doug Pederson after 3 seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson on Monday following three seasons with the franchise, ending with a 4-13 season to wrap up 2024.

Jacksonville lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 26-23.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I had the difficult task this morning of informing Doug Pederson of my intention to hire a new head coach to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars," Jaguars team owner Shad Khan said in a statement, via ESPN. "Doug is an accomplished football man who will undoubtedly enjoy another chapter in his impressive NFL career, and I will be rooting for Doug and his wife Jeannie when that occasion arrives.

"As much as Doug and I both wish his experience here in Jacksonville would have ended better, I have an obligation first and foremost to serve the best interests of our team and especially our fans, who faithfully support our team and are overdue to be rewarded. In that spirit, the time to summon new leadership is now."

Khan indicated that general manager Trent Baalke would stay in his role.

"I strongly believe it is possible next season to restore the winning environment we had here not long ago," Khan added. "I will collaborate with General Manager Trent Baalke and others, within and close to our organization, to hire a leader who shares my ambition and is ready to seize the extraordinary opportunity we will offer in Jacksonville."

TYREEK HILL SUGGESTS HE WANTS TO LEAVE DOLPHINS AFTER FINAL GAME OF 2024 SEASON: ‘I’M OUT’

Pederson took over for Urban Meyer, who led a disastrous 2021 season that ended with his dismissal before the year was over.

The Super Bowl champion head coach took one season off after helping get the Philadelphia Eagles back to the top of the NFL. He took over in 2022 and got the Jaguars back to the playoffs, appearing to tap into the potential of Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville came back to stun the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round and then only lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by seven points.

The team went 9-8 in 2023 as well and failed to make the playoffs.

The 2024 season was derailed by injuries and missed opportunities. The Jaguars started the season 0-4, losing to the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns by less than a touchdown.

Lawrence suffered a few injuries, forcing the team to start backup Mac Jones. The team never got into a rhythm and struggled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacksonville will have the No. 5 pick of the 2025 draft.