Seahawks' Geno Smith captures big payday despite missing out on playoffs

The Seahawks finished with 10 wins

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Geno Smith led the Seattle Seahawks to their first 10-win season in four years and, despite missing out on the postseason, the veteran quarterback was able to leave Week 18 a bit richer.

Smith entered the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with a shot at earning up to $6 million thanks to three contract escalators, according to ESPN

Geno Smith throws a pass

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, #7, throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

He would earn $2 million each if Seattle picked up its 10th win and finished the season with at least 4,282 passing yards and a completion percentage of 69.7555%. 

He nailed all three.

Seattle won the game 30-25. Smith was 20-of-27 with 233 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He finished the 2024 regular season with 4,320 passing yards and a completion rate of 70.4%. Both marks were the highest he has achieved since becoming the full-time starter.

Geno Smith at the line

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, #7, calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Smith was aware of the escalators but was more focused on winning the game.

"He was like, I just want to go win," Macdonald said, via ESPN. "That's all he cared about. He was awesome all week. I'll keep our conversations private but he was great, man. 

"He was awesome. Awesome. All his focus all week was just going out the right way and getting a 10th win."

Geno Smith and Charles Cross

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith hugs offensive tackle Charles Cross, #67, after a win over the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Smith, 34, has one more year left on his contract. He will be owed $14.8 million next season. It is unclear if Seattle will work with him on a contract extension in the offseason.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

