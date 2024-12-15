Giants' John Mara target of banner message for 2nd straight week: 'Fire everyone'

New York Giants co-owner John Mara was the target of another banner message from a fan before the team played the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The plane flew over MetLife Stadium with a message that read, "Mr. Mara enough – we don’t stop until you fire everyone."

Another plane flew over the stadium last week that implored Mara to "fire everyone." The message came before the Giants lost to the New Orleans Saints in the final moments. Sunday’s game didn’t get any better as the Ravens jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

It’s been a season of turmoil for the Giants. It started with the departure of Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles and included the release of Daniel Jones.

The Giants appear to be in for a complete reset going into the 2025 season. The status of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen is unclear, and it begs the question about other unknowns for the team going into the new year.

New York entered its Week 15 matchup against Baltimore 32nd in points scored, 26th in yards gained and 16th in points and yards allowed.

The Giants are a far cry from what fans thought they would be after Daboll’s first season as head coach in 2022. New York won a playoff game that season but only won six games in 2023 and are on track to have one of their worst seasons since 2017.