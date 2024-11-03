NFL legend Brett Favre offers bleak analysis of 2024 presidential election

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre came to a bleak conclusion two days before Election Day after he stumped for former President Trump in Wisconsin.

The former Green Bay Packers star wrote on social media that he has never seen a "more divisive" election in U.S. history.

"How many of you already voted and who’s waiting till Tuesday to vote?" he wondered "I tell you what, never seen a more divisive election in history. I hope people will be able to see the truth from this regardless of what happens."

Favre spoke at a Trump campaign rally in Wisconsin and ripped President Joe Biden after he appeared to call supporters of the three-time Republican nominee "garbage." He also said the "stakes are incredibly high" in this election for everyone in Wisconsin.

"People’s salaries haven’t kept up with inflation. It’s getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream," he said.

Favre added that it wasn't just "about money," citing 50 fentanyl overdoses in Brown County, Wisconsin, last year. He also said that the younger generation "face[s] the prospect of World War III.

"We’ve already had President Trump once, we’ve already seen Kamala in action. We can compare, and we know which is better," Favre continued. "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. … It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office. So it’s time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback.

"USA is a great country. But we all know this: Kamala broke it, Trump will fix it," Favre added. "I have lived the American dream, but I want to make sure that future generations get to as well. So remember this: Let’s make America great again."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.