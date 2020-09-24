Breonna Taylor receives apology from Dwyane Wade on behalf of 'the people in power'

NBA legend Dwyane Wade was among the professional athletes who reacted to the charges levied against a Kentucky police officer in the Breonna Taylor shooting case Wednesday.

Wade tweeted a note to Taylor apologizing on behalf of “the people in power.”

“Dear Breonna,” the three-time NBA champion wrote, “I’m so sorry the people in power have failed to get this right. You deserve so much more. Your life mattered. You deserved the bright future that was ahead of you. We will continue to say your name. We will continue to fight in your name.”

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Jefferson County grand jury announced Wednesday. The other two officers at the focal point of the investigation avoided charges. No officer was charged in Taylor’s death.

The indictment was announced 194 days after Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot six times by the officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation on March 13.

Authorities found that the bullets fired by Hankison traveled into the neighboring apartment while three residents were home – a male, a pregnant female and a child – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a press conference after the grand jury's announcement.

Hankinson faces up to five years on each of three counts if convicted, Cameron said.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.