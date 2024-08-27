Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Brenna Swindell, daughter of World Series champion, found safe: 'Journey home starts soon'

Swindell was reported missing on Monday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brenna Swindell, the daughter of former MLB pitcher and World Series champion Greg Swindell, has been found safe, her father said on social media on Tuesday.

The former athlete made the announcement on his X and Facebook accounts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brenna Swindell photo

Brenna Swindell was reported missing on Aug. 26, 2024. (Austin Police Department)

"She has been found. That’s all we have for now. Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process," he wrote.

"Thanks for all the messages call and most of all PRAYERS. Journey home starts soon," he added.

Sarah Swindell, Brenna’s mother, also wrote that Brenna’s ex-boyfriend Morgan Guidry, who she was last seen with, was also found.

The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit said she was last seen at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood, according to FOX 7 Austin

Greg and Sarah Swindell have shared updates on their Facebook pages since their daughter’s disappearance. Her vehicle had allegedly been spotted in Colorado and possibly Idaho.

Greg Swindell in 2002

Pitcher Greg Swindell, #22 of the Arizona Diamondbacks, throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the MLB game at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia on May 12, 2002. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

YANKEES' JUAN SOTO DIRECTS FANS' PLEAS FOR HIM TO STAY WITH TEAM BRIAN CASHMAN

Brenna Swindell was described as a 5-foot-4-inch White female who weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes along with tattoos on both of her arms.

Swindell was last seen on Aug. 22 before she was found Tuesday.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that an affidavit for an arrest warrant was filed against Guidry on Friday over allegations from July that he strangled his girlfriend and slammed her head onto the floor. Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kristen Dark told the newspaper that the victim was Swindell.

Greg Swindell in the 2001 World Series

Greg Swindell, #22 of the Arizona Diamondbacks, comes in to relieve Mike Morgan during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees during Game 1 of the World Series at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. (Jed Jacobsohn/Allsport)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dark told the newspaper that the affidavit was filed a month after the incident because Swindell decided on Aug. 20 to press charges against him.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.