Brenna Swindell, daughter of World Series champion, found safe: 'Journey home starts soon'

Brenna Swindell, the daughter of former MLB pitcher and World Series champion Greg Swindell, has been found safe, her father said on social media on Tuesday.

The former athlete made the announcement on his X and Facebook accounts.

"She has been found. That’s all we have for now. Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process," he wrote.

"Thanks for all the messages call and most of all PRAYERS. Journey home starts soon," he added.

Sarah Swindell, Brenna’s mother, also wrote that Brenna’s ex-boyfriend Morgan Guidry, who she was last seen with, was also found.

The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit said she was last seen at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood, according to FOX 7 Austin.

Greg and Sarah Swindell have shared updates on their Facebook pages since their daughter’s disappearance. Her vehicle had allegedly been spotted in Colorado and possibly Idaho.

Brenna Swindell was described as a 5-foot-4-inch White female who weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes along with tattoos on both of her arms.

Swindell was last seen on Aug. 22 before she was found Tuesday.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that an affidavit for an arrest warrant was filed against Guidry on Friday over allegations from July that he strangled his girlfriend and slammed her head onto the floor. Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kristen Dark told the newspaper that the victim was Swindell.

Dark told the newspaper that the affidavit was filed a month after the incident because Swindell decided on Aug. 20 to press charges against him.