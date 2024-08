The daughter of former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell was reported missing in Texas on Monday and has not been seen since Aug. 22.

Swindell posted about his daughter, Brenna’s, disappearance on his Facebook page.

"Our daughter Brenna Swindell has not been seen or heard from in the Austin area since late Thursday afternoon," he wrote Sunday. "Her phone is off and she has not been in contact with family, friends, and most importantly her children.

"Her ex-boyfriend in the photo has a warrant and is violent so PLEASE if you have seen or heard from either one of them, let us know. She drives a white Kia Carnival which has not been located yet. We are in the process of filing a missing persons report so that will be with Austin Police soon. THANK YOU and please share."

The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit said she was last seen at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood, according to FOX 7 Austin. Police said she was last seen with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry, who has also has not been seen since.

Greg and Sarah Swindell have shared updates on their Facebook pages since their daughter’s disappearance. Her vehicle had allegedly been spotted in Colorado and possibly Idaho.

Brenna Swindell is described as a 5-foot-10-inch White female who weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes along with tattoos on both of her arms.