Brees eclipses 40,000 yards passing with Saints, fastest to do so with 1 NFL team.

Drew Brees has eclipsed 40,000 yards passing for the New Orleans Saints, becoming the fastest in NFL history to hit that mark with a single team.

Brees went over the mark with an 8-yard pass to running back Travaris Cadet in the first quarter of his 132nd game with the Saints, a club he joined as a free agent in 2006.

The mark Brees surpassed was held by Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who reached 40,000 yards in his 153rd game with the Miami Dolphins.

Brees entered Sunday's game against Tampa Bay with 39,936 yards passing as a Saint, and 52,284 yards passing for his career, which includes five seasons with San Diego.

