Braves' Brian Snitker out as manager 4 years after World Series win

The Atlanta Braves announced that manager Brian Snitker will transition into an advisory role with the team on Wednesday.

Snitker, 69, had just concluded his ninth full season managing the Braves and his 49th overall in the organization.

The organization will induct Snitker into the Braves Hall of Fame prior to a game next season, the team said.

Snitker helped lead the Braves to the franchise’s fourth World Series title in 2021 against the Houston Astros. He had 811 wins in his career, and won six National League East titles and made seven postseason appearances during his 10 seasons of his managerial tenure.

The Braves named Snitker their interim manager in May 2016 and hired him as the full-time manager at the end of the season. Snitker had an 811-668 record over his tenure, and only Bobby Cox (2,149) and Frank Selee (1,004) have more wins as a manager in franchise history.

Snitker first joined the Braves organization as an undrafted free agent in 1977. He managed for 20 seasons in the minor leagues, going 1,301-1,309. He won manager of the year in both 1999 and 2000 with Single-A Myrtle Beach.

He won National League manager of the year with the Braves in 2018, and was a finalist for the award four times across his tenure.

The Braves finished 76-86 and fourth in the National League East this season. It was the second-worst season under Snitker’s tenure and the first time they missed the playoffs since 2017.

The Braves are now the eighth team looking for a manager going into next season.

