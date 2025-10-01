Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Atlanta Braves

Braves' Brian Snitker out as manager 4 years after World Series win

Snitker will transition into a advisory role with the Braves

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlanta Braves announced that manager Brian Snitker will transition into an advisory role with the team on Wednesday. 

Snitker, 69, had just concluded his ninth full season managing the Braves and his 49th overall in the organization. 

The organization will induct Snitker into the Braves Hall of Fame prior to a game next season, the team said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brian Snitker on the field

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) is on the field against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

Snitker helped lead the Braves to the franchise’s fourth World Series title in 2021 against the Houston Astros. He had 811 wins in his career, and won six National League East titles and made seven postseason appearances during his 10 seasons of his managerial tenure. 

The Braves named Snitker their interim manager in May 2016 and hired him as the full-time manager at the end of the season. Snitker had an 811-668 record over his tenure, and only Bobby Cox (2,149) and Frank Selee (1,004) have more wins as a manager in franchise history. 

EX-MLB STAR MO VAUGHN PINPOINTS WHY METS COLLAPSED, MISSED POSTSEASON

Charlie Morton and Brian Snitker

Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton, left, offers a hug to manager Brian Snitker, right, after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Snitker first joined the Braves organization as an undrafted free agent in 1977. He managed for 20 seasons in the minor leagues, going 1,301-1,309. He won manager of the year in both 1999 and 2000 with Single-A Myrtle Beach. 

He won National League manager of the year with the Braves in 2018, and was a finalist for the award four times across his tenure. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Snitker hugs Charlie Morton

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, front left, hugs pitcher Charlie Morton, front right, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

The Braves finished 76-86 and fourth in the National League East this season. It was the second-worst season under Snitker’s tenure and the first time they missed the playoffs since 2017. 

The Braves are now the eighth team looking for a manager going into next season. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue