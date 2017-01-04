Braves agree to 1-year deals with Recker, Rodriguez

ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Braves and reserve catcher Anthony Recker have agreed to an $800,000, one-year contract.

Atlanta also avoided arbitration with left-hander Paco Rodriguez, who gets a one-year deal.

The team declined to offer a 2017 contract to reliever Chris Withrow, making the right-hander a free agent.

Recker hit .278 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 90 at-bats for Atlanta last season. He was acquired in a May deal with Cleveland after spending 2013-15 with the New York Mets.

The Braves are Recker's fourth team in six years. He will likely back up Tyler Flowers for the second straight season.

Rodriguez missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Withrow was 3-0 with a 3.58 ERA in 46 appearances for Atlanta.

The Braves have three players still eligible for arbitration: Gold Glove outfielder Ender Inciarte, right-hander Arodys Vizcaino and lefty Ian Krol.