Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis
Published

Tennis legend Boris Becker sentenced to more than 2 years in jail over bankruptcy ordeal

Becker was convicted earlier this month

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis legend Boris Becker was sentenced to more than two years in prison over bankruptcy offenses on Friday.

Earlier this month, Becker was found guilty of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from a bank account after declaring bankruptcy. Becker was convicted on four charges of Britain’s Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.