Tennis legend Boris Becker sentenced to more than 2 years in jail over bankruptcy ordeal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis legend Boris Becker was sentenced to more than two years in prison over bankruptcy offenses on Friday.

Earlier this month, Becker was found guilty of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from a bank account after declaring bankruptcy. Becker was convicted on four charges of Britain’s Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.