Boris Becker claims inmate tried to kill him while in prison: 'I was shaking so bad'

German tennis legend Boris Becker got into some details about being in jail, claiming that an inmate tried to kill him while he was serving his time.

Becker was released from prison early last week in Britain after serving eight months for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after declaring bankruptcy.

He was originally sentenced to 30 months in prison.

The 55-year-old spoke in an in-depth interview with German broadcaster Sat.1 on Tuesday, saying that one inmate tried to kill him while he was in the lower level of HMP Huntercombe prison.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There was another instance where he claimed a fellow prisoner tried to sexually assault him – the reason was due to not being particularly happy that he became friends with the black inmates in the prison.

"I was shaking so bad," he said, via The New York Post. "I shouted loudly and immediately the inmates came out and threatened him."

GERMAN TENNIS LEGEND BORIS BECKER RELEASED FROM PRISON EARLY

"He was dangerous. He couldn’t understand why I was so connected with black prisoners."

Becker added that he "felt hunger for the first time in my life" while in prison. However, he said that some of his friends inside the prison did manage to get three chocolate cakes for his birthday.

Becker, a three-time Wimbledon champion, had been convicted by London’s Southwark Crown Court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title.

TENNIS LEGEND BORIS BECKER SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 2 YEARS IN JAIL OVER BANKRUPTCY ORDEAL

Since his release, Becker has been deported back to Germany, though it is unlikely he and his partner will stay in the country. Miami or Dubai will be the likely destinations.

Becker says his time in prison led to reflection.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s up to me to keep going down that path and stay true to myself," he said. "I believe prison was good for me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.