Toronto Blue Jays

Blue Jays pitcher avoids serious injury after getting hit with 101.6-mph Aaron Judge comebacker

Bassitt stayed in the game and threw a gem

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Chris Bassitt's Saturday afternoon got off to a rough start.

In the first inning, the Toronto Blue Jays right-hander was facing Aaron Judge, and Judge promptly ripped a 101.6-mph line drive right up the middle into Bassitt's forearm.

Judge reached first and immediately glanced over to the mound, knowing the potential damage he could do with one swing of the bat.

Chris Bassitt with trainers

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt, left, has his arm examined by a trainer after being hit with a batted ball in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.  (Kevin Sousa/USA Today Sports)

Bassitt was immediately checked by manager John Schneider and a trainer and threw a couple of warmup pitches, the first a bit errant.

But he stayed in the game, sporting a huge welt on his arm.

Not only did he get out of a first-and-second, no-out jam, but he gave the struggling Jays a strong outing.

He kept the Yanks scoreless until the fifth inning, when Judge ripped an RBI single (at 110.3 mph).

Chris Bassitt throwing

Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on as Chris Bassitt (40) throws a practice pitch after he took a line drive from Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees off his forearm in the first inning during a game at Rogers Centre June 29, 2024, in Toronto. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Bassitt tossed six innings of one-run, eight-strikeout ball. So, he clearly wasn't affected. When he departed the game, the Jays were up, 8-1.

He entered the afternoon with a 3.45 ERA, co-acing alongside Jose Berrios. Bassitt has been in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting in three of the last four seasons.

In his last 11 starts, he has a 2.28 ERA. In his last eight, it's 1.65.

Chris Bassitt after injury

Chris Bassitt of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after taking a line drive from Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees off his forearm in the first inning of a game at Rogers Centre June 29, 2024, in Toronto, (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

It's been a tough season for Toronto. The Blue Jays are in last place in the AL East despite several stars on the roster.

It's been a tough season for Toronto. The Blue Jays are in last place in the AL East despite several stars on the roster.