Blue Jays hit inside-the-park Grand Slam against the Red Sox

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You never know what you’re going to see in baseball.

Whenever you think you’ve seen everything you’re ever going to see, baseball finds a way to surprise you.

The oddest plays often come from the most unexpected places and the most recent bizarre play is no exception.

ASTROS SWEEP YANKEES’ DOUBLEHEADER AS SECOND HALF OF MLB’S REGULAR SEASON GETS UNDERWAY

Journeyman outfielder Raimel Tapia came to the plate with 2 outs in the top of the 3rd inning of Friday’s Blue Jays-Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park.

The Jays already had racked up a 6-0 lead, but with the bases loaded had an opportunity for even more.

Tapia lofted a pop fly towards center fields, and dejectedly tossed the bat away assuming an easy out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Instead, Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran immediately lost sight of the ball, and chaos ensued:

Tapia raced around the bases and easily beat the throw, resulting in an incredibly rare inside-the-park grand slam.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5.