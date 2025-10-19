Blue Jays force Game 7 with crucial win over Mariners

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Toronto Blue Jays are still alive.

Toronto jumped out to a 4-0 lead in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners and never looked back. Toronto won the game, 6-2.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There will be one final game to decide which team will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger got things going in the second inning. He singled to right field to score Dalton Varsho. Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed up with an infield single that scored Ernie Clement. It was exactly what the Jays needed to start their momentum swing. In the third inning, Barger came back up and hit a two-run home run.

The Rogers Centre was rocking.

Toronto tacked on a fifth run when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Guerrero later scored after a throwing error when he was trying to steal third.

SHOHEI OHTANI MAKES MLB HISTORY TO SEND DODGERS BACK TO THE WORLD SERIES

Guerrero was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and his sixth home run of the postseason. Barger was 2-for-3 with three RBI and his second home run of the postseason.

The Mariners had their chances.

Josh Naylor hit a solo home run and Eugenio Suarez singled to score Randy Arozarena. But they squandered back-to-back bases loaded opportunities. Trey Yesavage was able to get Cal Raleigh and J.P. Crawford to ground into double plays in the third and fourth innings, ending the scoring threat.

Yesavage had seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Raleigh was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Jesus Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco also went hitless.

Game 7 will be in Toronto on Monday night at 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Blue Jays have not been to a World Series since the 1993 season. The Mariners have never been to a World Series.