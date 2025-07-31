Blue Jays acquire Cy Young winner Shane Bieber in trade with Guardians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2020 American League Cy Young winner is on the move.

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for pitching prospect Khal Stephen, the teams announced on Thursday.

Bieber, 30, has not made a start this season as he has been recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last season.

In free agency this past offseason, Bieber signed a one-year deal with the Guardians, reportedly worth up to $10 million that included a $16 million player option in 2026.

The two-time All-Star pitched in just two games last season before undergoing surgery. Bieber was shut down after his first rehab start when he experienced soreness in his surgically repaired elbow.

However, things have gone smoothly since that initial setback, as he has made four rehab starts in July between the Rookie-League Arizona Complex, High-A Lake County and Double-A Akron.

Bieber threw 57 pitches in his last rehab start and is on track to make his season debut sometime in August.

Bieber had spent his entire seven-year career with the Guardians.

The Blue Jays currently have five starting pitchers – Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Eric Lauer and Max Scherzer – but a team can never have enough pitching.

If Bieber could return anywhere close to his Cy Young form, the Blue Jays would have added another ace to their rotation. He won the award in 2020 during the coronavirus-impacted season.

The Blue Jays are 64-46 and hold a four-game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.

Stephen, 22, was the Blue Jays second-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State. Across three minor league levels this season, Stephen has thrived.

Stephen has a 9-1 record with a 2.06 in 17 starts and 91.2 innings this season.

The Guardians are 54-54, but they are nine games behind the Detroit Tigers for first place in the American League Central. They are rumored to also trade other key players on their roster before the trade deadline.

