Blackhawks score 3 straight in second period to down Jets 5-1 and extend streak to 3 games

Brandon Bollig, Patrick Sharp and Nick Leddy scored within a 4:55 span in the second period to lead Chicago to a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday that extended the Blackhawks' winning streak to three games.

Goalie Corey Crawford stopped 26 shots to pick up his eighth win of the season and Chicago also got goals from Niklas Hjalmarsson and Ben Smith.

Marcus Kruger had a pair of assists, and Leddy and Bollig also picked up an assist each for the Blackhawks, who are 4-1-1 on the road.

Defenseman Tobias Enstrom scored for the Jets, losers of three straight.