Bills star receiver Andre Reed joins fan group trying to keep team in Buffalo

Hall of Fame receiver Andre Reed has joined a Bills' fan group trying to keep the team in Buffalo.

The former Bills star is one of 14 members named to the Buffalo Fan Alliance advisory board Monday. Other board members are former Bills kicker Steve Christie, former New York Giants receiver Phil McConkey and NBC correspondent Luke Russert.

The alliance was formed two years ago and has set a goal of raising $200 million. The money would be made available as an interest-free loan to prospective Bills owners to offset costs.

The Bills' future is uncertain after last month's death of owner Ralph Wilson. The team will be put up for sale, raising the possibility of a move.

