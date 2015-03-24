Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

Bills set to host Browns on Sunday despite minor storm-related damage to Ralph Wilson Stadium

By | Associated Press
  • e4a6f537-
    Image 1 of 2

    Workers clear snow from Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Snowed out today at the stadium, the Bills are in Detroit to play their "home" NFL football game against the New York Jets on Monday night, Nov. 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) (The Associated Press)

  • bed5aaff-
    Image 2 of 2

    Buffalo Bills president Russ Brandon walks through a parking lot to the team charter flight for Detroit at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, in Cheektowaga, N.Y. Snowed out in Buffalo, the Bills are heading to Detroit to play their "home" NFL football game against the New York Jets on Monday night, Nov. 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) (The Associated Press)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills president Russ Brandon expects Ralph Wilson Stadium to be "100 percent operational" in time to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Brandon provided the update Tuesday after a tour of the stadium uncovered some minor damage from a severe lake-effect storm that dumped more than 6 feet of snow on the Buffalo region last week.

The problems ranged from burst pipes, to leakage to parts of the wall separating the field from the stands being damaged during the snow-removal process. A portion of the wall of the Bills' practice facility caved in, but has already been repaired.

Brandon says engineers found no structural issues to the stadium itself.

The Bills (6-5) beat the New York Jets 38-3 in a "home" game at Detroit on Monday night.

___

AP NFL websites: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL