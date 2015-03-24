Bills set to host Browns on Sunday despite minor storm-related damage to Ralph Wilson Stadium

next Image 1 of 2

Buffalo Bills president Russ Brandon expects Ralph Wilson Stadium to be "100 percent operational" in time to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Brandon provided the update Tuesday after a tour of the stadium uncovered some minor damage from a severe lake-effect storm that dumped more than 6 feet of snow on the Buffalo region last week.

The problems ranged from burst pipes, to leakage to parts of the wall separating the field from the stands being damaged during the snow-removal process. A portion of the wall of the Bills' practice facility caved in, but has already been repaired.

Brandon says engineers found no structural issues to the stadium itself.

The Bills (6-5) beat the New York Jets 38-3 in a "home" game at Detroit on Monday night.

