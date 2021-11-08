Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills' Josh Allen takes responsibility for disastrous loss against Jaguars: 'I played like s--- today'

Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards, with the two picks and a fumble

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Week 9 in the NFL was filled with several surprising upsets but the biggest of all was the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills' loss to the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars in a low-scoring shocker. 

Josh Allen looked like a shell of himself as the 5-2 Bills lost 9-6 to the 1-6 Jaguars and he recognized the problem began with him. 

THE MANNINGCAST IS THE NEW MADDEN COVER CURSE

"Credit to them. They came out, they wanted it more," Allen said of Jacksonville. "We had a lot of little things add up to big things. I put the ball in danger too often. Hit us in the butt. Played like s---, excuse my language, but that starts with me."

Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Nov. 7, 2021, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Nov. 7, 2021, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Got to be smart with the football and end every drive in a kick," he continued. "Understanding how our defense was playing, not giving them a short field. Again, I got to be better. I played like s--- today."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards, with the two picks and a fumble. He also fumbled again late, but officials ruled his progress was stopped. The Bills finished with 301 yards but had 12 penalties for 118 yards.

Buffalo's Josh Allen fumbles while being tackled by Dawuane Smoot of the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Buffalo's Josh Allen fumbles while being tackled by Dawuane Smoot of the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

"This loss stings, but we will be better because of it," Allen said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Josh Allen looks on during the fourth quarter against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Josh Allen looks on during the fourth quarter against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos' 30-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys was among the other surprises on Sunday. Also, the New Orleans Saints lost to the Atlanta Falcons in their first game missing Jameis Winston; the Los Angeles Rams were routed by the AFC South-leading Titans, who won their first game since losing Derrick Henry; and the Cincinnati Bengals were blown out by the Cleveland Browns for their second straight loss after a 5-2 start.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com