The Pittsburgh Steelers showed their resilience as they earned a playoff berth in the midst of multiple injuries at the quarterback position, turmoil among wide receivers and a coaching staff shake-up.

Pittsburgh won its last three games and clinched a playoff berth in the final week of the season with a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday and a Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, who spoke to Fox News Digital as his commercial for Frito-Lay gets ready to air at the start of the playoffs, said the Steelers making the playoffs this season is a huge credit to coach Mike Tomlin.

"I think it’s because [of] coach Tomlin. He’s a great leader. He’s led our organization, and he’s been a winner, obviously, since he’s been the head coach of the Steelers," he said. "I think he’s a man of great integrity. I think he holds everybody accountable to what they’re supposed to do. He’s able to connect, especially with so many different people in a locker room."

Polamalu suggested the Steelers have some momentum on their side as they head to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

"I like the fact that they’ve won their last three games before they’re getting into the playoffs. There’s a saying in the NFL that Super Bowl winners don’t lose in December," he said. "So, the fact that they’re a team on the rise is really important. Everything is, from a Steelers perspective, it’s built for us to go into Buffalo and actually come out with a big victory, if we can."

Pittsburgh and Buffalo duke it out on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.