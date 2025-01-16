Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Ex-NFL coach Jon Gruden rips state of college sports

Gruden appeared on OutKick's 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich'

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Ex-NFL coach Jon Gruden compares NCAA transfer portal to rental golf clubs Video

Ex-NFL coach Jon Gruden compares NCAA transfer portal to rental golf clubs

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden appears on OutKick's 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich.'

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden took the state of college sports to task Thursday.

Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and lamented the lack of relationships being built between college athletes and coaches.

He said those types of relationships can’t be built in a short amount of time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jon Gruden vs Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on the sideline against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh Sept. 19, 2021. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports)

"The repetition is the mother of learning," Gruden said. "Right now you’re just seeing a bunch of rental clubs. You ever play golf and get a set of rental clubs? It’s like, ‘I don’t know how to hit this club. I never putted with this putter.’ You make a lot of excuses. 

"That’s what I’m seeing in college sports right now. Everybody is looking out for the transfer portal and how much NIL money we deserve. It’s kinda sickening really."

NOTRE DAME'S RILEY LEONARD CREDITS OPEN FAITH FOR BRINGING TEAM, OHIO STATE TOGETHER FOR NATIONAL TITLE

Jon Gruden vs 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks onto the field before the start of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Aug. 29, 2021. (Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports)

The name, image and likeness era coupled with the transfer portal grinds the gears of some coaches in college football.

Duke men’s basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski acknowledged to Fox News Digital in October he didn’t have an answer for how to tame the NIL era despite believing in the good that comes with it.

Nick Saban looks on

Alabama Crimson Tide former head football coach Nick Saban during a basketball game between Alabama and the Texas A&M Aggies at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Feb. 17, 2024. (Gary Cosby Jr./USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban ripped NIL in February.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

