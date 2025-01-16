Ex-NFL coach Jon Gruden rips state of college sports

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden took the state of college sports to task Thursday.

Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and lamented the lack of relationships being built between college athletes and coaches.

He said those types of relationships can’t be built in a short amount of time.

"The repetition is the mother of learning," Gruden said. "Right now you’re just seeing a bunch of rental clubs. You ever play golf and get a set of rental clubs? It’s like, ‘I don’t know how to hit this club. I never putted with this putter.’ You make a lot of excuses.

"That’s what I’m seeing in college sports right now. Everybody is looking out for the transfer portal and how much NIL money we deserve. It’s kinda sickening really."

The name, image and likeness era coupled with the transfer portal grinds the gears of some coaches in college football.

Duke men’s basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski acknowledged to Fox News Digital in October he didn’t have an answer for how to tame the NIL era despite believing in the good that comes with it.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban ripped NIL in February.