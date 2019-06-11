Johnny Manziel says name change lasted less than week

Johnny Manziel was going through a few failed runs in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football when he announced he wanted to be called “John.”

However, Manziel revealed Monday the change didn’t last a week.

JOHNNY MANZIEL'S XFL INTEREST TESTS LEAGUE'S POLICY ON PLAYERS WITH OFF-FIELD ISSUES

“Everywhere that I went for the next four or five days, people would come up to me and apologize to me for calling me Johnny,” he said during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “And it took me about four or five days for it to get really, really old being called John.”

Manziel added: “I transitioned back very, very quickly ... Johnny fits me a lot better than John did for sure, especially when I was out hearing it.”

The former Heisman Trophy winner previously told "The Dan Patrick Show" in April he was "turning over a new page" and that's why he wanted to be called John instead of Johnny.

Manziel is also looking to get back on the football field. He alluded to trying to get back in the NFL after spending a few seasons with the Cleveland Browns during his appearance on the radio show in April.

He’s also expressed interest in joining the XFL. But if the new league’s rules hold up, it would prevent him from playing because of his criminal past.

JOHNNY MANZIEL CUT FROM CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE AFTER VIOLATING CONTRACT

XFL’s Houston franchise hired June Jones as its head coach. Jones previously coached Manziel when the quarterback was with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He said he expected Manziel to be in the draft pool.

“I had Johnny in Hamilton,” Jones said last month. “I enjoyed the five or six weeks. He played very good for me, actually. Johnny is an interesting guy. He's competitive. He's proven that he has won. He's just been through a lot in the last three or four years. That's kind of a league decision there, but definitely, I assume that he'll be in the draft pool. I assume that.”