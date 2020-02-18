Big Ten Conference men's basketball championship history

The Big Ten Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Big Ten features 14 teams--Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

The conference tournament begins March 11 and runs through March 15.

The Big Ten Conference was formed in 1898. It was known as the Western Conference from 1898 to 1917. It has been known as the Big Ten since then.

The conference has held a postseason tournament since 1998.

Read below for a list of past tournament champions.

2019: MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State won the Big Ten in 2019. Cassius Winston led the Spartans to a 65-60 win over Michigan. Winston was named tournament MVP.

2018: MICHIGAN

Michigan repeated as champions in 2018, beating Purdue, 75-66. Moritz Wagner was named MVP.

2017: MICHIGAN

Michigan defeated Wisconsin, 71-56, in 2017. Derrick Walton was named MVP.

2016: MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State won its third title in five years, defeating Purdue 66-62. Denzel Valentine was named MVP.

2015: WISCONSIN

Wisconsin needed overtime in 2015 to knock Michigan State from its throne. They won 80-69. Frank Kaminsky was named MVP.

2014: MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State beat rival Michigan, 69-55, in 2014. Branden Dawson was named MVP.

2013: OHIO STATE

Ohio State defeated Wisconsin, 50-43, in 2013. Aaron Craft was the MVP.

2012: MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State finally held the Big Ten title again in 2012. The Spartans defeated Michigan, 69-55. Draymond Green was named tournament MVP.

2011: OHIO STATE

Ohio State repeated as champions in 2011, defeated Penn State 71-60. Jared Sullinger won the MVP award.

2010: OHIO STATE

Ohio State defeated Minnesota, 90-61, in 2010. Evan Turner was named MVP.

2009: PURDUE

Purdue won the title in 2009. The Boilermakers defeated Ohio State, 65-61. Robbie Hummel was named MVP.

2008: WISCONSIN

Wisconsin won its first title since 2004. The Badgers defeated Illinois, 61-48. Marcus Landry was named tournament MVP.

2007: OHIO STATE

Ohio State won the Big Ten title in 2007. Mike Conley Jr. and the Buckeyes defeated Wisconsin, 66-49. Conley was named MVP.

2006: IOWA

In 2006, Iowa recaptured the Big Ten title. The Hawkeyes knocked off Ohio State, 67-60. Jeff Horner was named tournament MVP.

2005: ILLINOIS

Illinois won its second title in three seasons in 2005. The Fighting Illini defeated Wisconsin, 54-43. James Augustine was named MVP.

2004: WISCONSIN

Wisconsin defeated Illinois, 70-53. Devin Harris was named MVP.

2003: ILLINOIS

Illinois defeated Ohio State the following year, 72-59. Brian Cook was named tournament MVP.

2002: OHIO STATE

Ohio State defeated Iowa in 2002, 81-64. Boban Savovic was named tournament MVP. Due to NCAA sanctions, the Buckeyes were forced to vacate the title.

2001: IOWA

Iowa won the 2001 Big East title, upending Indiana 63-61. Reggie Evans was named tournament MVP.

2000: MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State repeated as champs in 2000. They defeated Illinois for the second consecutive season. Morris Petersen was named tournament MVP.

1999: MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State won the Big Ten in 1999. The Spartans defeated Illinois, 67-50. Mateen Cleaves was named MVP.

1998: MICHIGAN

Michigan won the first-ever Big Ten Conference tournament in 1998. They defeated Purdue, 76-67. Robert Traylor was the MVP. However, NCAA sanctions forced the conference title to be vacated.