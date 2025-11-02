Bengals star makes incredible TD catch, achieves milestone only Hall of Famers accomplished

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins completed a feat only two others have ever done in NFL history after he made an incredible touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears.

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco found Higgins jockeying for position against Bears defensive back Nashon Wright. As the ball was thrown near the sideline, Higgins jumped up and over Wright to make the catch and score the touchdown before halftime of their Week 9 matchup.

Higgins’ touchdown marked the ninth consecutive home game in which he had a touchdown reception. He matched Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Cris Carter as the only wide receivers to accomplish the milestone.

The score helped make the game 20-17. Higgins had three catches for 63 yards as he went into the locker room. The Bengals noted that he surpassed 5,000 yards receiving for his career.

Cincinnati got the scoring started when Charlie Jones returned a kick 98 yards for a touchdown on the opening kickoff. Evan McPherson added two field goals as well.

Flacco was 9-of-14 with 165 passing yards. He was only sacked once.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a touchdown pass and a touchdown catch in the first half of the game. He caught a pass from D.J. Moore in the first quarter on a trick play called by head coach Ben Johnson.

Williams had 136 passing yards and was only sacked once.