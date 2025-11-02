Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals star makes incredible TD catch, achieves milestone only Hall of Famers accomplished

Higgins went over Bears cornerback Nashon Wright for the catch and score

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins completed a feat only two others have ever done in NFL history after he made an incredible touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears.

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco found Higgins jockeying for position against Bears defensive back Nashon Wright. As the ball was thrown near the sideline, Higgins jumped up and over Wright to make the catch and score the touchdown before halftime of their Week 9 matchup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tee Higgins torches Nashon Wright

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a 44-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Joe Flacco (not pictured) against Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on Nov. 2, 2025. (Joseph Maiorana/Imagn Images)

Higgins’ touchdown marked the ninth consecutive home game in which he had a touchdown reception. He matched Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Cris Carter as the only wide receivers to accomplish the milestone.

The score helped make the game 20-17. Higgins had three catches for 63 yards as he went into the locker room. The Bengals noted that he surpassed 5,000 yards receiving for his career.

FORMER BENGALS STAR BOB TRUMPY DEAD AT 80

Tee Higgins celebrates

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on Nov. 2, 2025. (Joseph Maiorana/Imagn Images)

Cincinnati got the scoring started when Charlie Jones returned a kick 98 yards for a touchdown on the opening kickoff. Evan McPherson added two field goals as well.

Flacco was 9-of-14 with 165 passing yards. He was only sacked once.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a touchdown pass and a touchdown catch in the first half of the game. He caught a pass from D.J. Moore in the first quarter on a trick play called by head coach Ben Johnson.

Joe Flacco finds a receiver

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on Nov. 2 2025. (Katie Stratman/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams had 136 passing yards and was only sacked once.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue