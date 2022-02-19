Bengals' Ja’Marr Chase finds new job after Super Bowl loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First-year Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase may not be thrilled with the work-life balance of the NFL.

And after losing Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, still an impressive feat in his first full season in the NFL, Chase looks to be considering a new occupation.

The wideout was spotted repping a new team this week: wearing a Raising Cane’s uniform and serving up fellow Caniacs during a volunteer visit to the Beechmont Avenue location in Ohio.

Chase’s reach from the drive-thru window proved nearly as impressive as the one-handed grabs in the pros.

"I’ve been a Chase fan ever since his record-breaking days at LSU. He’s one of the best receivers on the planet, and we’re proud to call him a Caniac," commented Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves, via Sporting News.

He added, "College All-American to professional All-Pro; it doesn’t get much better than that. We love surprising our customers – and our amazing crewmembers, too – with unexpected visitors, and we’re grateful Chase dropped by to thank his fans for their support throughout the season."

Chase tallied 1,455 receiving yards, 81 catches, and 13 touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

Though Chase’s mind for football already seems elite, he’s still finding new ways to think outside The Box.