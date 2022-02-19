Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Bengals' Ja’Marr Chase finds new job after Super Bowl loss

Chase helped out at a local Raising Cane's

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
First-year Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase may not be thrilled with the work-life balance of the NFL.

And after losing Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, still an impressive feat in his first full season in the NFL, Chase looks to be considering a new occupation.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

The wideout was spotted repping a new team this week: wearing a Raising Cane’s uniform and serving up fellow Caniacs during a volunteer visit to the Beechmont Avenue location in Ohio.

Chase’s reach from the drive-thru window proved nearly as impressive as the one-handed grabs in the pros.

"I’ve been a Chase fan ever since his record-breaking days at LSU. He’s one of the best receivers on the planet, and we’re proud to call him a Caniac," commented Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves, via Sporting News.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.

He added, "College All-American to professional All-Pro; it doesn’t get much better than that. We love surprising our customers – and our amazing crewmembers, too – with unexpected visitors, and we’re grateful Chase dropped by to thank his fans for their support throughout the season."

Chase tallied 1,455 receiving yards, 81 catches, and 13 touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with running back Joe Mixon #28 and wide receiver Tee Higgins #85 after catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Though Chase’s mind for football already seems elite, he’s still finding new ways to think outside The Box.