Benford, Council top All-OVC
Brentwood, TN – Tennessee Tech senior wide receiver Tim Benford and Tennessee State senior linebacker Rico Council were named the Ohio Valley Conference's offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, on Tuesday.
Each school added a second award. Tennessee State quarterback Michael German was named OVC freshman of the year and Tennessee Tech's Watson Brown captured coach of the year honors.
2011 All-OVC Football First Team
(as voted on by the head coaches and sports information director)
Offense
QB - Casey Brockman, Murray State
RB - Matt Denham, Eastern Kentucky
RB - Washaun Ealey, Jacksonville State
RB - Mike Harris, Murray State
WR - Calvin McNairl, Tennessee State
WR - Tim Benford, Tennessee Tech
TE - Kenny Jones, UT Martin
C - O.J. Enabosi, Eastern Kentucky
OG - Scott Schweitzer, Tennessee Tech
OG - Michael Mancini, UT Martin
OT - Aaron Adams, Eastern Kentucky
OT - Patrick Ford, Eastern Kentucky
Defense
DL - Anthony Brown, Eastern Kentucky
DL - Emory Attig, Eastern Kentucky
DL - Jamison Wadley, Jacksonville State
DL - Marcus Edwards, Tennessee Tech
LB - Ichiro Vance, Eastern Kentucky
LB - Blake Peiffer, Southeast Missouri
LB - Rico Council, Tennessee State
DB - Amius Smith, Austin Peay
DB - Justin Bell, Eastern Kentucky
DB - Joseph Wylie, Tennessee State
DB - Richmond Tooley, Tennessee Tech
Specialists
K - Cody Sandlin, UT Martin
P - Jordan Berry, Eastern Kentucky
RS - Jeremy Caldwell, Eastern Kentucky