Benford, Council top All-OVC

Tennessee Tech senior wide receiver Tim Benford and Tennessee State senior linebacker Rico Council were named the Ohio Valley Conference's offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, on Tuesday.

Each school added a second award. Tennessee State quarterback Michael German was named OVC freshman of the year and Tennessee Tech's Watson Brown captured coach of the year honors.

2011 All-OVC Football First Team

(as voted on by the head coaches and sports information director)

Offense

QB - Casey Brockman, Murray State

RB - Matt Denham, Eastern Kentucky

RB - Washaun Ealey, Jacksonville State

RB - Mike Harris, Murray State

WR - Calvin McNairl, Tennessee State

WR - Tim Benford, Tennessee Tech

TE - Kenny Jones, UT Martin

C - O.J. Enabosi, Eastern Kentucky

OG - Scott Schweitzer, Tennessee Tech

OG - Michael Mancini, UT Martin

OT - Aaron Adams, Eastern Kentucky

OT - Patrick Ford, Eastern Kentucky

Defense

DL - Anthony Brown, Eastern Kentucky

DL - Emory Attig, Eastern Kentucky

DL - Jamison Wadley, Jacksonville State

DL - Marcus Edwards, Tennessee Tech

LB - Ichiro Vance, Eastern Kentucky

LB - Blake Peiffer, Southeast Missouri

LB - Rico Council, Tennessee State

DB - Amius Smith, Austin Peay

DB - Justin Bell, Eastern Kentucky

DB - Joseph Wylie, Tennessee State

DB - Richmond Tooley, Tennessee Tech

Specialists

K - Cody Sandlin, UT Martin

P - Jordan Berry, Eastern Kentucky

RS - Jeremy Caldwell, Eastern Kentucky