Bears sign tight end Kyle Adams, terminate contract of offensive lineman Jonathan Scott

The Chicago Bears have signed tight end Kyle Adams and terminated the contract of veteran offensive lineman Jonathan Scott.

The moves announced on Tuesday come a day after the Bears waived Adams to make room for tight end Dante Rosario following a trade with Dallas.

Adams has played in 23 games over two seasons with Chicago. He had four receptions for 40 yards with one special teams tackle.

Scott, entering his seventh year in the league, made seven starts with the Bears last season. He's been sidelined by a knee injury.

___

Online:

AP NFL site: http://pro32.ap.org/